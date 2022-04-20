Apple Releases Second Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.4

Apple today provided the second beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to its public beta testing group, with the update coming two weeks after Apple released the first beta and a day after Apple provided the second beta to developers.



Public beta testers can download the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌Universal Control‌ in the new iPadOS 15.5 and ‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ 12.4 updates is not compatible with machines running macOS 12.3 or iPadOS 15.4, so Apple suggests that as a workaround, users should update their ‌‌Universal Control‌‌ devices to the new betas. No new features have been found in the ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta at this time.