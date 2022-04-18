Deals: ZAGG and Mophie Offering 25% Off Sitewide for Tax Day

ZAGG is marking the end of tax season with a new sitewide sale that's taking 25 percent off all of ZAGG and Mophie's best charging and protection accessories. This discount does not require any coupon code and will be applied automatically in the cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to Mophie products, this includes wireless chargers, power banks, and battery cases. This will exclude items that are already marked down, and you can only get 25 percent off up to three items. ZAGG's sale will last through tomorrow, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

There are a variety of power banks on sale at Mophie, including the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, which is compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 MagSafe and is down to $37.46, from $49.95. There are regular portable batteries as well, including the Powerstation XXL ($44.96), Powerstation Ultra ($59.96), and more.

For higher-priced items, you can save big on Mophie's 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat, discounted to $112.46 during the sale, down from $149.95. Mophie also sells a 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe, priced at $112.46, down from $149.95.

There are plenty of other accessories on sale during this event, including car mounts, Apple Watch chargers, iPhone battery cases, screen protectors, and audio equipment. You can head to ZAGG's website to browse the full sale across all of its brands before the sale ends tomorrow. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.