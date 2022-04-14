Netflix Apple TV App Now Uses Redesigned tvOS 15 Video Player

Netflix is currently in the process of rolling out an update to its Apple TV app, introducing support for the tvOS 15 player. As noted on Reddit and Twitter (via 9to5Mac), the updated interface began appearing on Apple TVs earlier this week in version 2.1.23 of the app.



The tvOS 15 native player displays show and movie titles in a larger type on the bottom of the screen above the playback bar. There's also an updated information button that displays details about the content, run time, and subtitles, and more.

With this change, there is no longer an option to swipe down to access subtitles, language, sound output settings, and more, as the native tvOS 15 video player interface does not use that layout.

Wow! Netflix has started to use the default Apple TV system video player 😮🤩 pic.twitter.com/QNd4CTwTKm — Noah Evans 🇺🇦 (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 13, 2022

Some other streaming services like HBO Max also use the same native player, so the interface will feel familiar to those who already use apps that support the tvOS 15 player. Other apps like Amazon Prime Video continue to use their own interfaces and have not adopted support for the native player.

‌Apple TV‌ apps update automatically, so users should begin seeing the updated Netflix interface soon.