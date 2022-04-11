Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to $149.99 on Amazon ($29 Off)

Apple's AirPods 3 have dropped to $149.99 on Amazon this week, down from $179.00. As usual, Amazon is currently the only major Apple reseller offering the AirPods 3 at this low of a price, and they're being sold directly from Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is about $10 off from the all-time low price that we tracked on this pair of AirPods over the holidays, and it's one of the best deals that we've seen in 2022. Amazon is offering free delivery for as soon as this Friday, April 15 to most places in the United States.

The AirPods 3 were introduced in October 2021 and feature a more compact stem similar to the AirPods Pro, and a redesigned contoured fit. There's a force sensor built into the stem for physical control over media and Siri, and they come with a MagSafe Charging Case.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.