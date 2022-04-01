Deals: Get the 14-Inch 1TB MacBook Pro for $2,249 and 32GB Apple TV 4K for $169 in Amazon's New Sales

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Amazon, including an all-time low price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and an ongoing solid discount on the Apple TV 4K.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD), you can get this model for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This sale is only available in Silver, and the notebook is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available today.

This sale remains the best price that we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it beats the previous record low by about $50. Only Amazon is currently offering this discount price, and as of writing only the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is seeing an all-time low price.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.



Apple TV 4K

Secondly, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $169.98, down from $179.00. This isn't a record low price for this version of the Apple TV 4K, but it remains the most consistent discount for the set-top box in 2022.

The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today. You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. Both of these Apple TV 4K models were released in 2021 and come with the redesigned Siri Remote.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.