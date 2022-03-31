Deals: iPad Mini 6 Sees All-Time Low Prices Hit Most Models (Up to $50 Off)

Apple's newest iPad mini continues to sit at all-time low prices in a few different configurations, including the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi tablet at $459.00, down from $499.00. This sale can be found at Amazon, and B&H Photo is matching the prices on other models listed below.

The iPad mini 6 launched last September with a larger 8.3-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and a USB-C port. To date, this price on the 64GB Wi-Fi model is the best we've seen at any retailer.

You can also nab an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, priced at $599.00, down from $649.00. This is one of the sales that's being matched at B&H Photo in the Starlight colorway.

Lastly, both cellular options are on sale. The 64GB cellular iPad mini 6 is priced at $599.00, down from $649.00 (matched at B&H Photo); and the 256GB cellular iPad mini 6 is priced at $749.00, down from $799.00 (matched at B&H Photo).

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.