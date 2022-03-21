Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to 2022 Low Price of $174.98

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174.98, down from $249.00. This price is a match of the 2022 low price on the AirPods Pro, and overall it's the second-best price we've ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The headphones are in stock now on Amazon and ready to ship, with a delivery window between March 22-26. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

