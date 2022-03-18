Mac Studio and Studio Display Now Available for Same-Day Pickup at Select Apple Stores

Every product that Apple announced at its "Peek Performance" event is now available for same-day pickup at select Apple Stores in the United States, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, new iPhone SE, new iPad Air, and green iPhone 13 models.



The two standard configurations of the Mac Studio with an M1 Max chip for $1,999 or an M1 Ultra chip for $3,999 are available for pickup at some Apple Store locations, as is the Studio Display with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand, but custom configurations and other built-to-order options have very limited in-store availability.

The new iPhone SE and iPad Air models are more widely available for Apple Store pickup in many storage capacity and color combinations.

To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available Apple Store location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window for arriving to the store. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number are required upon pickup.

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Mac Studio and Studio Display on March 8, followed by the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and green iPhone 13 models on March 11, and the first deliveries to customers began today.

While at the Apple Store, don't forget to pick up black-and-silver Magic accessories for the Mac, which went on sale last week.