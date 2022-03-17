LG's UltraFine 5K Display Will Be Returning as Alternative to Apple's Studio Display

by

LG's 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display has not been discontinued and will be back in stock next month, LG has told The Wall Street Journal.

LG UltraFine Display
Following speculation that the LG UltraFine 5K display may have been discontinued when it went out of stock at most major retailers, LG told The Wall Street Journal that the UltraFine 5K is still in production and has not been discontinued. The display is simply out of stock at the current time due to component shortages and high demand. LG expects the UltraFine 5K to come back in stock on its website as soon as next month, with availability at other retailers presumably set to improve around the same time.

Apple worked with LG to develop the UltraFine 5K display, which contains almost the exact same panel as a 27-inch 5K iMac, featuring Thunderbolt connectivity, close integration with macOS, and the ideal 5120 by 2880 resolution for Retina scaling on a Mac, making it the go-to option for many Mac users in recent years.

Following the announcement of the Studio Display, Apple delisted the 27-inch UltraFine 5K display from the Apple Store. Apple presumably chose to stop selling the UltraFine 5K due to its similarity to the Studio Display. The UltraFine 5K features almost the same 27-inch 5K panel with P3 wide color, built-in speakers, a built-in camera, a single Thunderbolt port that is capable of charging a MacBook, and three USB-C ports, but for a price of $1,299, $300 cheaper than the Studio Display.

The Studio Display adds a slim aluminum design, an extra 100 nits of brightness, and Center Stage functionality, but does not come with a height-adjustable stand as standard. Apple continues to sell the UltraFine 5K's smaller sibling, 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display, for $699.

Reviews of the Studio Display were released earlier today with a largely negative response, but Apple is rumored to be planning to launch a more high-end 27-inch "Studio Display Pro" with mini-LED technology later this year.

fwmireault
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
They have absolutely no incentive to do so, but given it's a six years old monitor, they would sell a ton if they lowered the price around 999-1099
nwcs
20 minutes ago at 09:11 am
I'm glad to see LG is continuing this monitor. I really like it. I hope they'll choose to create an updated variant with TB4 and such later.
Neverless
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Anyone interested in a nice slim aluminum display at a much better price, check huawei mateview.

Realityck
20 minutes ago at 09:11 am

Reviews of the Studio Display were released earlier today with a largely negative response ('https://www.macrumors.com/review/apple-studio-display/'),
Apple found out you can't price something too high for once. The $1299 LG UltraFine 5K is $300 cheaper or more discounted. Glad to see it will continue to be available.
Isengardtom
19 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Still quite pricey though
KPOM
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Apple sold the LG for $1299 at retail, but also offered enterprise discounts of $1170. It will be interesting to see how aggressive LG and other resellers are with pricing now that the Studio Display is available.
