Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to $144.99 ($34 Off)

Woot today has Apple's AirPods 3 in new condition for $144.99, down from $179.00. This sale will last for another twelve days, but it could end sooner if stock runs out.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a second-best price on the AirPods 3, coming in about $5 over the all-time low price that we saw over the holidays. This makes Woot's sale one of the best discounts we've tracked yet in 2022.

This deal is applied automatically and does not require any coupon code, and the AirPods 3 come with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty. This is a brand new model of the AirPods 3.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.