Transcend Offers JetDrive Lite 330 Expansion Cards Up to 512GB for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Transcend has begun offering its JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, providing users of Apple's latest Macs with an affordable way to increase storage capacity. The cards provide up to 512GB of additional storage for less than $90, giving users a viable alternative to paying Apple's high prices for more internal storage at point of purchase.



The JetDrive Lite expansion cards are tailor-made with a flush design that matches the case form factor of both MacBook Pro Models, and offer maximum sequential read and write speeds of 95MB/s and 75MB/s, respectively.

Once the JetDrive Lite 330 is inserted into the card reader slot, the additional storage can be used to hold large files, like RAW images or 4K video for example, or the card can serve as an onboard Time Machine backup.

Transcend says the JetDrive Lite expansion cards come with a five-year limited warranty and are manufactured using advanced COB (chip-on-board) technology, making them resistant to water, dust, and shock. Other than 2021 MacBook Pro Models, the JetDrive Lite 330 also supports 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro (late 2012-early 2015 models).

The JetDrive Lite Series of expansion cards are available now on Amazon, with prices starting at $35.99 for the 128GB version and $89.99 for the 512GB capacity card.

