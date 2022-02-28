Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Technology Can Change the World for Better in Open Letter

Apple CEO Tim Cook has penned an open letter for the first issue of Login, a new magazine from Italian publication Corriere della Sera. In the letter, Cook reflects on Apple's commitment to innovation, humanity, the environment, and more.



Cook believes that the world is currently facing a crucial moment in history and that technology will have a profound influence on the future:

As the world emerges from a pandemic that has taken so much away from us in the past two years, we have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the future we want to live in.. The decisions we make today about how to rebuild and where to focus our resources will leave their mark for many decades to come. And while technology will clearly have a profound influence on the future we build, it is important to remember that technology is not inherently good or bad. Its impact will depend on the values ​​and intentions we place at the heart of our innovations.

Cook challenged "innovators" from across Italy to join Apple in using technology to change the world for the better:

We believe everyone has the potential to innovate when they have access to the right tools, especially in a vibrant place like Italy, full of passion and creativity. And we want to help more and more people realize that potential. For this we have collaborated with the University of Naples Federico II and created the Apple Developer Academy, which provides aspiring developers and entrepreneurs with the coding skills necessary to shape their ideas.

The letter reiterates many of Apple's common talking points, including its belief that privacy is a fundamental human right and that it is committed to tackling climate change. In 2020, Apple unveiled a plan to ​become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The full letter can be read in Italian on Corriere della Sera's website.