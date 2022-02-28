Deals: Amazon Taking $50 Off GPS and Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 Models

by

Compared to other Apple products, the Apple Watch Series 7 has been one of the most consistently discounted products in Apple's lineup for the first few months of 2022. As February ends, we're still tracking numerous all-time low prices across the Series 7 family of devices, with $50 off many models on Amazon.

41mm GPS Aluminum

Savings start with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, priced at $349.00, down from $399.00. The Starlight and Green color options have been about $10 lower in previous sales, but otherwise this is the best price we've ever seen for the majority of 41mm GPS models.

$50 OFF
41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.00

45mm GPS Aluminum

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $379.00, down from $429.00. Just like the 41mm option, we have seen a steeper discount in the past on just one color, but Amazon's sale today has a wide array of color options at a solid $50 off. Shoppers should note that the Starlight and Green colors have coupons that will be applied at checkout, so you will not see the sale price until you hit the checkout screen for those models.

$50 OFF
45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $379.00

41mm Cellular Aluminum

Four of the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 devices are on sale on Amazon this week, with record low discounts on the Blue, Midnight, Green, and Starlight models. As with other versions of the Apple Watch Series 7, most models are in stock and ready to ship today.

$50 OFF
41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.00

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Lastly, Amazon is now offering $50 off the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7. The last time we covered these deals, Amazon was only discounting these devices by $30, so today's deals are now all-time low prices on these Series 7 models.

$50 OFF
45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $479.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
28 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Nice. Amazon had the 41mm stainless steel on sale last week for $449. I was able to pick up one. Love it.
Salmon_Man Avatar
Salmon_Man
23 minutes ago at 07:08 am

Nice. Amazon had the 41mm stainless steel on sale last week for $449. I was able to pick up one. Love it.
I was just about to mention that incredible deal... once you start wearing the Stainless Steel model, you'll never go back!
