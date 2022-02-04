Apple Says Pro Display XDR and 2021 MacBook Pro Can Experience Limited Brightness in High Temperatures

Apple today shared a new support document outlining a warning symbol that can show up on the MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR Display or the Pro Display XDR when the screen is running too hot, leading to brightness being diminished.



Apple explains that a caution symbol in the menu bar or Display menu in Control Center on a 2021 MacBook Pro or an Apple Pro Display XDR means the display is in low power mode and "using limited brightness."

This situation can occur if the ambient temperature of the room is high and if bright content has been playing for an extended period of time. Apple offer several solutions for those who see the warning, including lowering the temperature of the room and temporarily putting a Mac to sleep to allow it to cool.

On MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, quit any apps that could be consuming significant system resources.

Use the Apple XDR Display or Pro Display XDR reference mode unless your current workflow requires a specific reference mode.

Lower the ambient temperature of the room.

Close or hide any windows with HDR content.

Choose Apple menu  > Sleep to put your Mac to sleep. Let your display cool down for 5-10 minutes, then press any key on the keyboard to wake your Mac.

Apple says that users who see this problem continually when the ambient temperature of the room is under 77 degrees Fahrenheit should contact Apple Support for help.