CARROT Weather Gets Redesigned Maps With 3D Globe View, Forecast Layers, and More

by

CARROT Weather, the award-winning app known for its funny and sarcastic weather information, has received a major update that adds new map styles, individual radar stations, and more.

carrot weather
Rebuilt from the ground up, the new weather maps in version 5.5 focus on readability and fast-loading of map layers, according to app creator Brian Mueller.

There are six map styles to choose from, and users can toggle between a 3D globe and a 2D map, thereby providing "support for both Round and Flat Earthers," notes Mueller.

CARROT premium users can now view individual U.S. radar stations, which update more frequently and show a lot more detail than the mosaic that covers the entire country. Premium users can also see up to 48 hours into the future with map layers like precipitation, temperature, wind, and more.

Elsewhere, map presets group relevant map layers together, so users can quickly switch between them without having to turn several layers off and on, and users can now zoom in to display radar, zoom out to display a short-term forecast, and zoom even further out to display an extended forecast. Zooming also automatically adjusts layer opacity and animation speeds.

Lastly, for Premium Ultra users, there's an all-new Inspector Tool that can be enabled to display the exact values of map data, so there's no need to scrutinize a map legend to work out storm strength, for instance.

CARROT Weather can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and there is an optional $4.99 per month premium tier that unlocks new weather data sources, notifications, customization, widgets, and Apple Watch complications. An Ultra premium tier is also available with even more features. [Direct Link]

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Three New iOS Features Expected for iPhones Later This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 6:12 pm PST by
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app. Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded. Dri...
Read Full Article66 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event

Monday January 31, 2022 10:25 am PST by
Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the iMac Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point. Panel shipments are expected to begin in June, and a...
Read Full Article132 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

iPad Air 5 to Offer Long-Overdue Features

Monday January 31, 2022 2:25 am PST by
Apple is poised to launch the fifth-generation iPad Air in the spring, offering an array of features that have largely already come to other iPad models, according to recent reports. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to give the fifth-generation iPad Air features from the sixth-generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera ...
Read Full Article
iphone in box

Man Who Duped Apple into Replacing Fake iPhones for Authentic Devices Worth $1 Million Convicted and Sentenced

Wednesday February 2, 2022 2:24 am PST by
A man has been sentenced to 26 months time served in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud Apple out of more than $1 million by tricking the company into replacing hundreds of fake iPhones with authentic handsets through its warranty program. Haiteng Wu, 32, a Chinese engineering post-graduate residing in McLean, Virginia, immigrated to the United States in 2013 and secured...
Read Full Article77 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Gurman: Redesigned iMac Pro, New AirPods Pro, and More to Launch This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 5:56 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year. Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April. The...
Read Full Article117 comments
google one vpn fixed

Google One VPN Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users

Tuesday February 1, 2022 12:10 pm PST by
Google today announced that its Google One VPN is available to iPhone and iPad users, one and a half years after promising to bring it to iOS devices. The service, which has on Android smartphones and tablets since October 2020, is available for Google One members who have the 2TB Premium plan. Google One Premium is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and in addition to VPN...
Read Full Article102 comments
wordle

Popular Browser Game 'Wordle' Sold to The New York Times, Will Remain Free 'Initially'

Monday January 31, 2022 2:08 pm PST by
The New York Times today announced that it has purchased popular web-based game "Wordle" for low-seven figures. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle has gained millions of users over the past several months and has become well-known on the internet thanks to its simple score sharing features and straightforward gameplay. Wardle said in a January interview with TechCrunch that "part of the point"...
Read Full Article119 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

Unreleased iPhone, Entry-Level iPad, and iPad Air Imported Into India Ahead of Rumored Spring Launch

Tuesday February 1, 2022 8:56 am PST by
An unreleased iPhone, an entry-level iPad, and what is likely to be the next-generation iPad Air have been imported into India ahead of their expected announcement this spring. Last month, Apple filed two new iPad models and one new iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with model numbers that do not correlate with any currently released product. Those same model numbers have...
Read Full Article81 comments
facebook meta

Workplace Disruption Reported at Meta Amid AR and VR Push, Some Staff Defecting to Competitors Like Apple

Monday January 31, 2022 8:44 am PST by
Some Meta employees are being aggressively pushed to apply for other jobs at the company and embrace the recent drive toward augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), while others are choosing to defect to competitors such as Apple, The New York Times reports. Since Facebook rebranded as Meta and lauded the future of the "metaverse," the company is said to have undergone a sweeping...
Read Full Article138 comments