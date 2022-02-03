CARROT Weather Gets Redesigned Maps With 3D Globe View, Forecast Layers, and More

CARROT Weather, the award-winning app known for its funny and sarcastic weather information, has received a major update that adds new map styles, individual radar stations, and more.



Rebuilt from the ground up, the new weather maps in version 5.5 focus on readability and fast-loading of map layers, according to app creator Brian Mueller.

There are six map styles to choose from, and users can toggle between a 3D globe and a 2D map, thereby providing "support for both Round and Flat Earthers," notes Mueller.

CARROT premium users can now view individual U.S. radar stations, which update more frequently and show a lot more detail than the mosaic that covers the entire country. Premium users can also see up to 48 hours into the future with map layers like precipitation, temperature, wind, and more.

Elsewhere, map presets group relevant map layers together, so users can quickly switch between them without having to turn several layers off and on, and users can now zoom in to display radar, zoom out to display a short-term forecast, and zoom even further out to display an extended forecast. Zooming also automatically adjusts layer opacity and animation speeds.

Lastly, for Premium Ultra users, there's an all-new Inspector Tool that can be enabled to display the exact values of map data, so there's no need to scrutinize a map legend to work out storm strength, for instance.

CARROT Weather can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and there is an optional $4.99 per month premium tier that unlocks new weather data sources, notifications, customization, widgets, and Apple Watch complications. An Ultra premium tier is also available with even more features. [Direct Link]