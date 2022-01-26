Deals: Take $50 Off the Apple Watch Series 7, Starting at $349 for 41mm GPS

Amazon is offering fresh discounts across the entire Apple Watch Series 7 lineup today, with $50 markdowns across the board on 41mm and 45mm GPS and cellular models. Every model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available for shipping today for most devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



41mm GPS Aluminum

The sales start with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $349.00, down from $399.00. This version of the Apple Watch has the most colors on sale, and at this price it's just about $10 off from the lowest price we've ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 7.

45mm GPS Aluminum

You can also get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, available for $379.00, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, this is a second-best price and one of the best prices that we've tracked on the wearable so far in 2022.

41mm Cellular Aluminum

You can also get the Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models on sale this week, with both 41mm and 45mm devices available at $50 off on Amazon. These sales aren't as extensive as the GPS Series 7 models, so you'll only find two colors marked down for the 41mm cellular option.

45mm Cellular Aluminum

For the 45mm Cellular option, only the Green Aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 with a Clover Sport Band is available at a discount on Amazon. For all Apple Watch sales listed in this article, only Amazon is currently offering these discounts, so be sure to check out the offers soon if you're interested.

Green with Clover Sport Band - $479.00, down from $529.00

