Apple Explains How to Stay Safe With AirTag and More in Personal Safety Guide

Apple today shared an updated Personal Safety User Guide that serves as a resource for anyone who is concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment, the company said. The new guide is available on Apple's website, complete with a table of contents and a search tool, and as a downloadable PDF.

airtag zipper
The guide outlines the personal safety features that are built into Apple devices, with a new section added for the AirTag following recent news stories about Apple's small item tracking accessory being used to track people without their permission.

While much of the information in the guide may be common knowledge to experienced Apple users, it is still a worthwhile read, with helpful tips for controlling who can access your location, blocking unknown sign-in attempts, avoiding fraudulent requests to share info, setting up two-factor authentication, managing privacy settings, and more.

Offering quick checklists and in-depth feature tasks, this resource is designed to help customers experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment understand the options available across the Apple ecosystem that can help you protect your personal safety. It includes step-by-step instructions on how to remove someone's access to information you previously granted—like location data in the Find My app, meetings you've shared in Calendar, and more. It also highlights features You can use to enhance your personal safety—like how to automatically let a friend know when you've arrived home safely and how to quickly engage Emergency SOS.

Apple said the guide will continue to be updated on a regular basis, so it may be worth bookmarking to stay up to date with the latest personal safety tips.

Dwalls90
32 minutes ago at 11:44 am

Geez this is bad. We made a stalking tool, so now here are all the ways you can undo the harm we've created.

How about making any found airtags trackable back to the point of purchase and/or owner as an easier fix?
I'm not sure that being able to lookup someone's information based on possessing an airtag alone is the best solution to a concern regarding privacy?
Aston441
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am
I got one for my dog. Surprised it still works after 8 months, even in the water. Just had to replace the battery.

Thankfully my dog stays close so I’ve never had to try it out.

I have zero use case beyond dog tracking.
Maclver
42 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Just clicked through..... Who in the world needs 4TB of iCloud storage?!

alexandr
31 minutes ago at 11:45 am

Just clicked through..... Who in the world needs 4TB of iCloud storage?!
here's a question: how in the world does one get 4tb?!
