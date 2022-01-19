Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe on Sale for $189.99 This Week ($59 Off)

Today on Amazon you can get the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $189.99, down from $249.00. This model of the AirPods Pro is sold directly by Amazon and is in stock and ready to ship today.

Compared to the record low price seen last month, Amazon's sale today is a second-best deal and so far the best discount tracked in 2022. Given the exclusivity of holiday markdowns, this $59 discount is likely the best deal we'll see on the new AirPods Pro for a while.

For a cheaper model, you can also save on the AirPods 2 on Amazon. This model is available for $109.99, down from $129.00. This is the version of the AirPods from 2019 that comes with a wired Charging Case.

