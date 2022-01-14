Deals: AirPods 3 Return to Holiday All-Time Low Price of $139.99

Apple's AirPods 3 have returned to the low price we tracked over the holidays, priced at $139.99, down from $179.00. This is the first time we've seen the AirPods 3 hit this price in 2022 and they're in stock now.

Shipping estimates provide a delivery date between January 18 and January 27 for the fastest option. In regards to AirPods deals, this AirPods 3 markdown is the first out of Apple's entire AirPods family lineup to see a return to holiday season prices in 2022.

