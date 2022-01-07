CES 2022: Satechi Launches 165W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger

Satechi today announced the launch of a 165W USB-C GaN charger that's equipped with a total of four ports, making it an ideal desktop charging option for those with multiple USB-C devices.



The charger is using Gallium Nitride technology that's popular with modern power adapters because it allows for better power efficiency that results in smaller product designs. Satechi has built a power distribution algorithm into the charger so it adjusts the power provided to each port based on what's plugged in.

100W, 100W/60W, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W, and 60W/45W/30W/30W splits are available, so if you're charging the maximum number of four devices at one time, you can only get up to 60W for the main device. 165W is available in total, but the maximum charging available is 100W. That should power all of Apple's laptops, though it won't provide the fastest available charging speeds for the M1 Pro/Max 16-inch MacBook Pro machines.

Satechi says that the charger includes CE and ETL certifications for safe charging for all connected devices. It is powered by a single power cord, and has a space gray aluminum finish that compliments many Apple products.

The 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger is available from the Satechi website for $120. Until January 13, it can be purchased at a 20 percent discount using the code CES20.