Shop Deals on Cases and Bands for Your New iPhone 13 and Apple Watch

Now that Christmas has come and passed, many people have opened up a brand new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch over the past few days. In this article we've rounded up the current best deals on official Apple iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, power bricks, MagSafe accessories, and more, which should all be helpful for new Apple device owners. The sales below will be found at Amazon and Staples.



iPhone 13 Cases

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPhone 13

Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00

Silicone - $40.99, down from $49.00

Leather - $49.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 mini

Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00

Silicone - $41.99, down from $49.00

Leather - $54.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 Pro

Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00

Silicone - $44.99, down from $49.00

Leather - $48.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Silicone - $44.99, down from $49.00

Leather - $54.99, down from $59.00

MagSafe and Charging Accessories

Apple Watch Bands



41mm Apple Watch

Sport Band - $39.00, down from $49.00

Sport Loop - $39.00, down from $49.00

45mm Apple Watch

Sport Band - $39.00, down from $49.00

Sport Loop - $39.00, down from $49.00

Other Accessory Sales

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.