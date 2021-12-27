Shop Deals on Cases and Bands for Your New iPhone 13 and Apple Watch
Now that Christmas has come and passed, many people have opened up a brand new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch over the past few days. In this article we've rounded up the current best deals on official Apple iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, power bricks, MagSafe accessories, and more, which should all be helpful for new Apple device owners. The sales below will be found at Amazon and Staples.
iPhone 13 Cases
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
iPhone 13
- Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $40.99, down from $49.00
- Leather - $49.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 mini
- Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $41.99, down from $49.00
- Leather - $54.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 Pro
- Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $44.99, down from $49.00
- Leather - $48.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 Pro Max
MagSafe and Charging Accessories
- MagSafe Charger - $34.00, down from $39.00
- MagSafe Battery Pack - $89.95, down from $99.00
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter - $15.69 at Staples, down from $19.00 ($17.98 at Amazon)
Apple Watch Bands
41mm Apple Watch
- Sport Band - $39.00, down from $49.00
- Sport Loop - $39.00, down from $49.00
45mm Apple Watch
- Sport Band - $39.00, down from $49.00
- Sport Loop - $39.00, down from $49.00
Other Accessory Sales
- Siri Remote (2nd Gen) - $54.98, down from $59.00
- Magic Trackpad - $112.00, down from $129.00
- Magic Mouse - $74.99, down from $79.00
- Apple Pencil 2 - $99.00, down from $129.00
- Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th Gen) - $95.00, down from $159.00
