Shop Deals on Cases and Bands for Your New iPhone 13 and Apple Watch

Now that Christmas has come and passed, many people have opened up a brand new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch over the past few days. In this article we've rounded up the current best deals on official Apple iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, power bricks, MagSafe accessories, and more, which should all be helpful for new Apple device owners. The sales below will be found at Amazon and Staples.

iPhone 13 Cases

iPhone 13

  • Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
  • Silicone - $40.99, down from $49.00
  • Leather - $49.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 mini

  • Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
  • Silicone - $41.99, down from $49.00
  • Leather - $54.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
  • Silicone - $44.99, down from $49.00
  • Leather - $48.99, down from $59.00

iPhone 13 Pro Max

MagSafe and Charging Accessories

Apple Watch Bands

41mm Apple Watch

45mm Apple Watch

Other Accessory Sales

