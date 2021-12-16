Deals: Year's Best Prices Hit AirPods 2 ($90) and AirPods 3 ($140), But Will Arrive After Christmas

Apple's AirPods 3 have returned to their lowest-ever price of $139.99, down from $179.00. Today's sale beats the Black Friday price by $10, and only Amazon is offering the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Unfortunately, the AirPods 3 will not arrive in time for Christmas. The fastest method will deliver around January 3-4, while the regular free shipping option has a January 4-5 delivery estimate for most places in the United States. If you're a Costco member, you may have more luck getting the AirPods 3 before Christmas at that retailer, which is also matching this sale.

In regards to AirPods with rock-bottom prices but delivery after Christmas, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for just $89.99, down form $129.00. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, but it won't arrive until January 7-8 at the earliest.

In both cases, if you aren't specifically shopping for holiday presents and just want the absolute best deals on these AirPods models, now is still a great time to buy. These are the best prices we've seen all year on the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.