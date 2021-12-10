Deals: 32GB Apple TV 4K Gets New Low Price of $149.99 on Amazon

Today we're tracking a new Amazon low price on the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K, available for $149.99, down from $179.00. This $29 discount is now the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the Apple TV 4K.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today. There are shipping options that will get the device to you by Christmas, but estimates are getting tight as the holiday is now only two weeks away, so order soon if you're interested.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is a second-best price. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.