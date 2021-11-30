Apple Announces New Limited-Edition Beats Studio Buds
Apple today announced new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in collaboration with clothing store Union, in celebration of the retailer's 30th anniversary.
The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds feature a red, black, and green design, which draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union's roots as a Black-owned business, according to Apple. The charging case also features Union's logo.
The new Beats Studio Buds will be available exclusively at Union's Los Angeles and Tokyo stores and on its website starting December 1, with pricing set at $149.99 in the United States. This is the same price as the standard Beats Studio Buds, which launched in June and are available in red, black, and white through Apple's online store.
Key features of the Beats Studio Buds include a compact round design without any "stems" dropping below the ears, active noise cancellation with up to five hours of listening time per charge, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, Find My support, and a USB-C wired charging case.
