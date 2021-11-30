Apple Supports World AIDS Day With Red Logo at Stores and Apple Pay Promotion

In what has become an annual tradition, select Apple Store locations are now displaying a red Apple logo in support of World AIDS Day on December 1, such as Apple Nanjing East in Shanghai and Apple Ginza in Tokyo, with other locations likely to follow.

Apple has also announced that, now through December 6, it will donate $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. to The Global Fund to support the fight against AIDS and COVID‑19. Apple said it will donate a maximum of $1 million through this initiative.

Apple also continues to sell a variety of (PRODUCT)RED products, ranging from iPhones to Apple Watch bands, with a portion of proceeds from every purchase benefitting The Global Fund. Over a 15-year partnership with (RED), Apple said it has raised nearly $270 million in the fight against global pandemics like HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.