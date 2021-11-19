Deals: Amazon Discounts Every Model of the 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Up to $150 Off)

Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, starting at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. These sales measure up to $150 off, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We're also tracking a return of the best price we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2 on Amazon, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. All of these products are sold directly from Amazon.

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.