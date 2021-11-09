Deals: Apple Pencil 2 on Sale for $99.99 at Amazon ($29 Off)

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil 2 on sale for $99.99, down from $129.00. This is a match of the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.

You could get it for $99 last December, a whopping 99 cents lower.
