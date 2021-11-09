Deals: Apple Pencil 2 on Sale for $99.99 at Amazon ($29 Off)

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil 2 on sale for $99.99, down from $129.00. This is a match of the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.