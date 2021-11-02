Firefox 94 Brings Updated Homepage on iOS, Battery Saving Mode on Mac

Firefox today released Firefox 94 for iOS devices, which introduces a new homepage design that adds several quality of life improvements to the browser. Firefox says that the new features are designed for "short bursts of online interactions that are constantly interrupted by life."



The update adds a feature that jumps back to the last open active tab so you don't lose what you were browsing when you close the app, and recently saved bookmarks are easier to find and get to.

All of your recent searches are also now grouped by topic, so you can return to something you were researching with just a tap.

Firefox is also planning to add a way to get rid of tabs that are no longer relevant to you. When this feature releases on iOS in the coming months, tabs you have not visited in the last 14 days will be moved to an inactive state where they're still viewable, but they no longer clutter the tab view.

On the desktop, Firefox 94 adds 18 new themes to choose from with six new limited-time seasonal colorways, and it uses Apple's low power mode for fullscreen video on YouTube and Twitch to extend battery life for long viewing sessions.

There's also a new Site Isolation feature to protect Firefox users against side-channel attacks like Spectre.

The iOS version of Firefox can be downloaded from the App Store, and the Mac version can be downloaded from the Firefox website.