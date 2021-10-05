Adorama today has a collection of deals on select Apple products, including the AirPods Max, Apple TV 4K, and M1 MacBook Pro.

apple tv 4k design blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adorama. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple TV 4K

You can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $159.00, down from $179.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the Apple TV 4K, and right now it's only available at Adorama.

The 32GB Apple TV 4K is currently on backorder right now, but you can still order the device (with free shipping available for most orders) and Adorama will ship it out when stock returns.

$20 OFF
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $159.00

At this time, the 64GB Apple TV 4K isn't on sale on Adorama, although Amazon does have the device for $189.98, down from $199.00. This is a second best price, but it has been the most consistent offer on the 2021 64GB Apple TV 4K.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.

AirPods Max

Secondly, Adorama has Apple's AirPods Max headphones down to a new all-time low price of $449.00, down from $549.00. This is the first $100 off discount we've tracked on the headphones from a major Apple reseller.

AirPods Max Deal Feature Silver

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

This sale price is available in all AirPods Max colors: Space Gray, Sky Blue, Silver, Green, and Pink. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today.

MacBook Pro

Adorama also has the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (16GB, 1TB SSD) for $1,699.00, down from $1,899.00. This is a higher-end configuration we haven't seen many deals on in the past, but readers should remember we are also expecting new MacBook Pro models somewhat soon.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

