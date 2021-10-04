Today we're tracking new sales on every model of Apple's AirPods, starting with a return of the lowest-ever price on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon, priced at $129.00, down from $199.00. Below you'll also find sales on the AirPods with Wired Charging Case, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

We've seen this sale about three times total throughout 2021, making it a somewhat rare discount on top of being the lowest we've ever tracked for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Walmart is also offering this deal to its shoppers, with the option of free in-store pick-up.

For the lower-cost model, Amazon has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $109.00, down from $159.00. This sale is also being matched at Walmart, and it's the second-best price we've ever tracked on the AirPods with Wired Charging Case.

Next, Apple's AirPods Pro are available for $179.00 at Amazon, down from $249.00, which is another second-best price. It is being matched at Walmart as well.

Lastly, the AirPods Max remain on sale for $489.99 in Silver and Space Gray on Amazon, down from $549.00. We tracked a sale to as low as $454.99 on the AirPods Max earlier in the year, but today's sale has been the most consistent deal over the past few months. The same discount on the same colors can also be found on Walmart.

