UnitedHealthcare Offering Insured Members Free Year of Apple Fitness+
Health insurance provider UnitedHealthcare has announced that a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ will be provided to its fully insured members at no extra cost.
Starting November 1, members who already own an Apple Watch will be able to sign up for a yearlong Apple Fitness+ subscription for free. According to UnitedHealthcare, this covers about 3 million of its members across most states.
Employers with self-funded health plans will, starting next year, be able to purchase an "Apple Fitness Bundle," which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card, said the insurer.
"Making Apple Fitness+ available to millions of UnitedHealthcare members is part of our broader effort to help people engage in their well-being and get and stay healthier," said Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare. "One way to achieve these goals is to help people enhance their fitness, with many individuals turning to on-demand and digital resources to help get or stay motivated. We are pleased to be the first health insurance plan to provide this type of access to Apple Fitness+."
In addition to the 12-month subscription at no additional charge, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees can now use program incentives earned to cover an ongoing Apple Fitness+ monthly subscription ($9.99). UnitedHealthcare Motion is a wearable device well-being program available for purchase to employers with self-funded or fully insured plans, and enables members to earn financial incentives for completing daily activities goals.
"We are very excited to work with UnitedHealthcare to bring this offer for Apple Fitness+ to millions of people who are looking to get and stay motivated to live a healthier lifestyle," said Jay Blahnik, senior director of Fitness Technologies at Apple. "With our welcoming trainer team that lead a variety of workouts fueled by music that will keep you going from start to finish, the new guided Meditations coming next week, and the metrics from your Apple Watch right on the screen, Fitness+ has many ways to keep you active no matter where you are on your fitness journey."
The initiative follows a similar one announced in January by the insurer that offered five free months of Fitness+ to all enrollees with an Apple Watch.
