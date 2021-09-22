Microsoft Debuts Magic Keyboard-Like Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2 Foldable Smartphone

by

Microsoft today announced several new additions to its Surface lineup, introducing an updated high-end Surface Laptop and a revised version of its Surface Duo foldable smartphone.


The Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft's "most powerful Surface" to date, and it replaces the Surface Book line of laptops. Rather than a removable display like prior models, Microsoft has adopted a design that looks rather similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard. The 14.4-inch display lifts up and can be pulled forward into a tablet mode.

microsoft surface studio
There are actually a total of three modes: laptop, stage, and studio. Laptop looks like a standard laptop computer, while stage is a middle tier mode that allows the display to be pulled forward at an angle for gaming and watching movies, and studio, which is a full tablet mode with the display folded all the way down.

Inside, there's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor and either Intel Iris Xe graphics or an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It supports 16 to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage, plus 120Hz refresh rates, and it works with the new Surface Slim Pen 2. Pricing starts at $1,600.

Microsoft's other big announcement was the Surface Duo 2, an updated version of the Surface Duo foldable smartphone. The new model, which is slightly larger at 8.3 inches unfolded, adds 5G connectivity to bring it in line with competing smartphones, and it now includes a rear camera system with wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.

microsoft surface duo 2
The Surface Duo 2 is equipped with Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 888 chip, and it continues to feature the same design as the prior model with a prominent hinge that's not hidden under the display. Pricing on the Surface Duo 2 starts at $1,499.

microsoft surface duo 2 open
Microsoft also refreshed the Surface Pro lineup with the Surface Pro 8, which gains a 2x faster chip, Surface Slim Pen 2 support, a larger 13-inch display, 120Hz refresh rates, Thunderbolt 4, and improved camera technology. Pricing starts at $1,100. There were also minor updates to the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Pro X, Microsoft's more affordable options.

More on Microsoft's announcements can be found on the Microsoft website, and many of the devices can be ordered starting today.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
It's almost as if Microsoft wondered, "How can we make this look like a combination of a MacBook Pro & iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard?" And then another engineer walked in & asked, "Can we make it kinda retro chunky, like a 90s Dell?" And the lead Microsoft designer said, "Hold my beer."
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smulji Avatar
smulji
53 minutes ago at 11:07 am

I love my Surface Pro and Surface Laptops at work, by my oh my, the Surface Studio looks awful with that bucket on the bottom.

I suppose if they made it the same size of the top part we'd have to call it the Surface Chunky Boi.
Not as chunky as you think

[MEDIA=twitter]1440730326930628618[/MEDIA]

[MEDIA=twitter]1440730541691588613[/MEDIA]
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
1 hour ago at 10:57 am

If you get a Surface Studio laptop, just don't even remotely spill anything onto the work surface or allow a drink to condensate in its glass next to it - why? Because it'll go right into the vents at the bottom. I don't know this was a good design decision?


how is that any different then the vents on a macbook along the bottom
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rmoliv Avatar
rmoliv
51 minutes ago at 11:09 am
The design is awful… That bump in the bottom… Whoever designed and approved this should be fired.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
1 hour ago at 10:52 am
If you get a Surface Studio laptop, just don't even remotely spill anything onto the work surface or allow a drink to condensate in its glass next to it - why? Because it'll go right into the vents at the bottom. I don't know this was a good design decision?



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brandonnnnnnn Avatar
brandonnnnnnn
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
I am not sure why, but I have always been interested in the Surface Duo. Should I get the Surface Duo 2 and return my 13 Pro Max?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article396 comments
mac scanner permission error

Apple Says Fix Planned for 'You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application' Error When Using a Scanner on Mac

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
In a newly published support document on its website, Apple has acknowledged an error that some users may receive when they try to use a scanner with a Mac in the Image Capture app, Preview app, or the Printers & Scanners section of System Preferences. A screenshot of the error message from the HP Support Community When attempting to use a scanner with a Mac, Apple said users might get an...
Read Full Article102 comments
macbookpro13large

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models

Sunday November 15, 2020 5:33 am PST by
A large number of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting that the macOS Big Sur update is bricking their machines. A MacRumors forum thread contains a significant number of users reporting the issue, and similar problems are being reported across Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting the problem is widespread. Users are reporting that during the...
Read Full Article831 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article391 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments
General YouTube Feature 1

YouTube Premium and Music Surpass 50 Million Subscribers

Friday September 3, 2021 2:19 am PDT by
YouTube says it has passed 50 million subscribers for its Premium and Music subscriptions, making it the "fastest growing music subscription" service in the world, according to YouTube's global head of music, Lyor Cohen. YouTube says that it has more than 50 million paying subscribers collectively across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. The Google-owned service says it attributes this...
Read Full Article163 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
apple wallet drivers license

Apple Announces First U.S. States That Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Wednesday September 1, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Apple today announced the first U.S. states that will be rolling out the ability for residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to support the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow, according to Apple. Apple said select TSA security checkpoints in ...
Read Full Article282 comments