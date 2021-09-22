A pair of solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger are still live at Amazon and Verizon, respectively. We first began tracking these all-time low prices one week ago, and it's a great time to buy them now at these prices, ahead of the iPhone 13 launch on Friday.

magsafethumbNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MagSafe Duo Charger

Verizon has the MagSafe Duo Charger priced at $96.74, down from $129.00. This is still the best price we've ever tracked on this accessory, beating the previous low of $99.99 at Best Buy.

magsafe duo apple watch pop up

$32 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74

MagSafe Duo launched in December 2020 and offers a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck for the ‌iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, along with an Apple Watch charger. The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo features a foldable design for easier portability, and it ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

MagSafe Charger

On Amazon, the MagSafe Charger has dropped to $27.14 on Amazon, down from $39.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory, and it's also being matched at Walmart.

iphone 13 magsafe

The MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the magnets on the iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 family of devices and provides wireless charging. It also maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so any iPhone 8 or later device can still use it, as well as AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro.

$11 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $27.14

For the 2021 iPhones, the MagSafe Charger will be compatible with the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

bkaus Avatar
bkaus
59 minutes ago at 07:47 am

is the magsafe charge worth it more than a cable?
Pros - no contacts to wear out, short out, or get plugged up with lint.

Cons - more heat during the charging cycle. Generally batteries dislike heat
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
koil Avatar
koil
40 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Cool. Call me when the MagSafe Duo "charger" (which comes without an actual charger) drops another $60 and I'll probably pick one up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

