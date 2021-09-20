Low-Cost iPad and iPod Touch Are Last iOS Devices With Headphone Jack as iPad Mini 6 Drops Support

Apple is continuing to phase out the headphone jack from its iOS devices, and the iPad mini 6 is the latest iPad to see the feature removed.

iPad mini 6 orange BG
The prior-generation iPad mini 5, released in 2019, had a headphone jack located at the top of the device, but the ‌iPad mini 6‌ does not include this feature. With no headphone jack, the ‌iPad mini 6‌ supports only Bluetooth-enabled headphones or headphones able to connect to the USB-C port on the device.

ipad mini 6 components

‌iPad mini 6‌ components

Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of the devices in its iOS lineups with the exception of the low-cost ‌iPad‌ and the iPod touch, a device that's likely being phased out and sees few updates.

The 10.2-inch iPad 9 that was released last week continues to offer a headphone jack at the top left of the tablet, and it is the only ‌iPad‌ have to a headphone jack available. Given that this tablet is aimed at schools, it makes sense that it has a headphone jack to allow students to use school-provided headphones.

ipad 9 headphone jack

‌iPad‌ 9 components

Though Apple has now phased out the headphone jack from almost all iOS devices, Apple's Macs continue to have a headphone jack available, including the newest M1 models. It is not clear if Apple plans to remove the headphone jack from Macs in the future, but that may not be in the cards because Macs have more available space for the headphone jack component.

Apple began removing the headphone jack from iPhones with the launch of the iPhone 7, and it was pulled to make room for other components as well as to improve water resistance by removing a point of ingress. Apple's iPhones and iPads have continued getting thinner, more compact, and more feature rich over the years, leaving no space for a headphone jack. With the transition to AirPods and other Bluetooth-based wire-free headphones, the headphone jack is also no longer as important to many iOS device users.

Top Rated Comments

HackMacDaddy Avatar
HackMacDaddy
43 minutes ago at 11:33 am
I use headphone jacks for work aswell as for private entertainment. It's an unnecessary stupidity to get rid of it when there is no apparent need to. I am stuck in a dilemma where the "new design iPads" have no jack but lef-right stereo speakers, but the basic iPad has the jack but the mono sound. Why cant I have both Apple?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
albert421 Avatar
albert421
50 minutes ago at 11:26 am
I personally think it is ok removing it from iPhone since you need to space. But why can't apple keep it on the iPad :/
They for sure have space on the iPad for a headphone jack.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
47 minutes ago at 11:28 am

I personally think it is ok removing it from iPhone since you need to space. But why can't apple keep it on the iPad :/
They for sure have space on the iPad for a headphone jack.
Because “courage”.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
guzhogi Avatar
guzhogi
33 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I prefer wearing headphones, and wired ones at that. I don't have too worry about charging them, plus I can have higher quality audio with wired vs wireless.

Something I'd like to know: Which Apple headphones (or any headphones, really) support all of Apple's new audio features (spatial audio, lossless, etc.)?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ambientdaw Avatar
ambientdaw
30 minutes ago at 11:45 am
might I say, "idiots" ? Apple really seems to hate music, music ownership, musicians, music collectors.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
46 minutes ago at 11:30 am
"Dongles."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
