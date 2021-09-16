MacRumors readers can take 30 percent off Satechi's Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard this week, knocking the price of the accessory down to $56.00, from $79.00. The keyboard comes in Silver and Space Gray color options.

satechi keyboard deal thingNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To see the sale, all you'll need to do is add the keyboard to your cart on Satechi.com, then enter the code MAC30 in the discount code box. This sale will be live from today through September 23.

30% OFF
Satechi's Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard for $56.00

Satechi's keyboard features enhanced scissor-switch keys, an extended layout with full number pad, Bluetooth 3.0 connection, rechargeable USB-C port, and up to 80 working hours of battery life. You can also connect up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and switch between them thanks to a dedicated button.

7bbb3faa7e2d SATECHI Keys Annotation SPACEGRAY wireless 1920x
The Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard is compatible with the iMac, iMac Pro, 2018/2020 Mac mini, 2016 and later MacBook Pro, 2018 and later MacBook and MacBook Air, 2018 and later iPad Pro, 2019 and later iPad, and all iPhone models following the iPhone 8.

Satechi's keyboard is less than half the price of Apple's own Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad ($129.00), thanks to our exclusive discount. Readers should note that Satechi's model does not include Touch ID, like Apple's own Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($179.00).

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Top Rated Comments

theman510 Avatar
theman510
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am

Nice keyboard. I use this one. Charge doesn't last two days though, but you can attach and use the usb c cord directly, while you type and it recharges. I personally had trouble with the mini version of this one and had to send it back. The larger one had no problems at all.
Seriously 2 days? That's awful battery life. Was considering buying until I saw this
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesS Avatar
CharlesS
12 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I have one of these. It looks great, feels great. Aluminum construction, full size, the little indentations in the keys. There's only one small probleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

(yep, this thing has some major connection issues, and when it loses signal, the last key you typed repeats forever. Real fun when it's the Delete key and it ends up erasing the entire document you've been working on)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
45 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Sweet! Thanks for the discount
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cube4ever Avatar
cube4ever
28 minutes ago at 08:18 am
How can this be 2 days when the Apple one lasts more like 2 months?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluespark Avatar
bluespark
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am

I still prefer the logitech MX Keys for Mac
Have you used both and, if so, what do you prefer about MX Keys? I use an MX Keys at work and love it, but I was looking at one of these for home to save a bit of cash.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

