Apple Watch SE Now Comes With a USB-C Charging Cable

Customers who order one of Apple's lower-cost Apple Watch SE devices will now receive an upgraded USB-C charging cable in the package, rather than the previous USB-A charging cable.



Apple is changing the cable in the box as it continues to transition away from USB-A and for consistency across the Apple Watch lineup.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will apparently ship with the same USB-C Fast Charger that's available with the Apple Watch Series 7, but fast charging is limited to the new models. Though the cable is the same, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will charge at standard speeds.

With the fast charge cable, the Series 7 is able to charge 33 percent faster than with a standard Apple Watch charging puck thanks to new charging architecture that is not built into the ‌Apple Watch SE‌.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌'s product page confirms the upgrade and lists the device as shipping with a "1m Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable" rather than the standard Magnetic Cable that used USB-A. Apple previously had a non-fast charging version of the USB-C Apple Watch cable, but it has been discontinued and is no longer available.

While the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ and ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will ship with a USB-C Apple Watch charging cable, the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple's lowest cost option, still continues to feature a USB-A charging cable.