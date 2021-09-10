Apple to Start Selling All 24-Inch iMac Colors in Retail Stores

We're not expecting new Macs to debut at Apple's upcoming "California Streaming" event, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is making one small tweak to its Mac sales plans.



After the September 14 event, Apple retail stores will begin selling the 24-inch iMac in all colors, which will mean all seven colors will be able to be purchased in store.

Right now, Apple's retail stores only offer the ‌iMac‌ in green, pink, blue, and silver. The yellow, orange, and purple colors cannot be purchased in stores and must be ordered online.

The change will make it easier for customers who want one of the more unusual ‌iMac‌ colors to get an ‌iMac‌ right away without having to wait for shipping. It may also mean that third-party stores will be able to carry additional colors, as retailers like Best Buy have also been limited to green, pink, blue, and silver.

There are highly anticipated redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are in the works, but unfortunately, we are not expecting these new machines at the September event. Instead, Apple will likely hold a second October and/or November event that will focus on Macs and iPads.