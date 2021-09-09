Anker today opened up a new Gold Box sale on Amazon, taking up to 40 percent off select charging accessories for one day only. This includes portable chargers, car chargers, wireless chargers, USB-C cables, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Standouts from the sale include Anker's PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh Power Bank for $19.99 ($10 off), as well as the Qi-compatible PowerCore Wireless Power Bank for $25.19 ($10 off). All of the sales listed below have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon codes.
As a reminder, these discounts will disappear after today, so be sure to check them out soon if you're interested.
- USB-C to USB-C Cable - $7.99, down from $12.99
- PowerLine Lightning Cable 2-Pack - $16.99, down from $25.99
- 30W USB-C Wall Charger - $20.99, down from $29.99
- PowerPort Cube (3 Outlets, 3 USB-A Ports) - $22.99, down from $35.99
- USB-C Car Charger - $23.99, down from $37.99
- PowerCore Fusion USB-C/USB-A Wall Charger - $23.99, down from $39.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh Power Bank - $19.99, down from $29.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank - $25.19, down from $35.99
- PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger - $29.59, down from $42.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.