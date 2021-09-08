Amazon today has Apple's MagSafe Charger for $29.98, down from $39.00. This sale is just a couple of cents off from the lowest price we've ever seen on this accessory, and it's one of the best prices available online this week. It's also being matched at Walmart.

The MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the magnets on the iPhone 12 family of devices and provides wireless charging. It also maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so any iPhone 8 or later device can still use it, as well as AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro.

For optimal charging, Apple recommends using a 20W USB-C Power Adapter with the MagSafe Charger, but it's sold separately. However, Costco members this week can save on both of these accessories when bundled together, priced at $39.99. Individually, the 20W USB-C Power Adapter costs $19.00 and the MagSafe Charger costs $39.00, so you're essentially getting the Power Adapter at no extra cost with this deal.

Of course, you'll need to be a Costco member to see the deal and be able to purchase it. You'll have until September 10 before the sale ends, and there is a limit of two per member. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.