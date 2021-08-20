MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station

For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station that's perfect for keeping Apple devices charged in emergencies, during camping trips, on road trips, and in power outages.



Available for $500, the Explorer 500 is Jackery's mid-range power station with a 518 watt-hour lithium-on battery. Jackery also makes a range of larger and smaller batteries to meet various needs.

The Explorer 500 features a pure sine wave AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport, and three 5V 2.4A USB-A ports. It can provide power to all of your Apple products from Macs to iPhones, and it can also run TVs, fans, humidifiers, projectors, and other appliances that draw under 500 watts of power.



The built-in carport and USB-A ports can be used to power car appliances like coolers, air pumps, and vacuums, along with smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices.

A single charge can last for weeks on standby, so the Jackery Explorer 500 is ideal to have on hand for power outages and other emergencies. It can run a router or a cable modem to keep you connected while working from home, or run lights and other accessories when you're camping.

A handle at the top makes the Explorer 500 easy to carry, and a set of built-in fans keep it cool even when it's running at full power. There's an LCD screen on the front that displays the current charge level and the watts being drawn, which lets you track power usage.



We have a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Battery Station to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader, and Jackery is also offering 10 percent off all products on the Jackery website for those who do not win. Just enter the code "macrumors" when checking out from now until September 30.

To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (August 20) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 27. The winner will be chosen randomly on August 27 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.