Today we're tracking a pair of deals offered by OtterBox and Adobe. At OtterBox, you'll find a 20 percent off sitewide flash sale happening today only, and at Adobe there's a special discount available for students and teachers heading into a new school year.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



OtterBox

OtterBox today kicked off a new flash sale, taking 20 percent off sitewide for one day only. This covers everything on OtterBox's website except its Viva Series, Gaming, and Kids, and you won't need a coupon code to access the sale.

You can get the iPhone 12 Defender Series Case for $47.96, down from $59.95; and the iPhone 12 Symmetry Series Clear Case for $39.96, down from $49.95. If you're looking for MagSafe compatibility, the iPhone 12 Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe is $47.96, down from $59.95.

You can also save on Apple Watch cases, iPad cases, screen protectors, OtterBox's wireless charging pad, car mounts, and more. Head to OtterBox to browse the full sale before it ends later tonight.



Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe this week introduced a new discount for students and teachers returning to school soon, offering first-time members the chance to save almost 70 percent on Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps. This offer will expire on September 3.

To get the deal, head to Adobe's website and click "Buy now" under the students and teachers banner. This will take you to the pricing screen, and if you are an eligible education customer, you can get Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for $15.99 per month for the first year, down from $52.99 per month.

A twelve month commitment is required for the deal, and after your first year the price will go up to $29.99 per month if you choose to renew. You can also opt to pay for the full year upfront, which would total to $191.88 for your first year, down from $599.88 per year.

Adobe Creative Cloud includes: Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Lightroom, After Effects, XD, Animate, Lightroom Classic, Dreamweaver, Dimension, Audition, InCopy, Character Animator, Capture, Fresco, Bridge, Adobe Spark, Premiere Rush, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Camera, Media Encoder, Aero, Prelude, Lightroom Web, Scan, Fill & Sign, and Acrobat Reader.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.