Amazon and Best Buy today are offering a deal on Apple's AirPods Max headphones. You can get the AirPods Max for $469.99, down from $549.00 ($79 off).

We've tracked lower prices on the AirPods Max, down to $100 off, but those steeper prices haven't reemerged since first appearing earlier in the summer. As of mid-August, Best Buy and Amazon's deal is the best sale around online.

Pink, Space Gray, Sky Blue, and Silver are in stock on Amazon at this price tag. The AirPods Max are shipped and sold by Amazon, and they're in stock today, with delivery available as soon as Monday, August 16. Best Buy has all colors available on sale, with free shipping or in-store pickup available.

