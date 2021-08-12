Today on Verizon you can bundle Apple's Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil 2, and get a total of $128.70 off both products. Verizon has been discounting these accessories separately for a few weeks, but now with this bundle you can save even more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the savings, add the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro (Black or White) and Apple Pencil 2 to your cart. Once on the shopping cart screen, you'll see the Magic Keyboard priced at $209.29, down from $299.99; and the Apple Pencil 2 priced at $90.99, down from $129.99.

This adds up to a total of $300.28 for the bundle, down from an original price of $428.98. If you're on the market for both accessories, this is a great opportunity to save money. Of course, you can still buy them individually at $239.19 for the Magic Keyboard and $103.99 for the Apple Pencil 2.

