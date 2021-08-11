iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Developer Tool Can More Heavily Prioritize 5G Versus Wi-Fi Connections

by

Apple today released a new developer tool that is designed to force devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to priortize a 5G connection over a WiFi connection when on an insecure WiFi network or when a WiFi connection is slow.

5G devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can automatically prioritize connecting via 5G instead of WiFi when the performance of WiFi networks you visit occasionally is slow, or when you are connected to captive or insecure WiFi networks. Install the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi profile ("profile") on devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 4 or greater to greatly increase the likelihood of seeing 5G preferred over Wi-Fi connections and to ensure your networking path logic is optimized for situations where 5G will be preferred. For more information, see https://developer.apple.com/5g/.

Apple says that developers who want to prioritize 5G usage on their devices can do so by running the fourth beta of ‌iOS 15‌/‌iPadOS 15‌ or later and downloading the 5G Preferred Over WiFi Profile.

In iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌, Apple has already added a new feature that causes 5G devices to automatically prioritize 5G when it provides an improved connection over WiFi, so this developer tool should boost that capability even further.

ilikewhey
33 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
gotta make sure that connection for icloud upload is stable so CSAM right?
The Barron
24 minutes ago at 02:06 pm

Nice! But what about WiFi 6E? Isn't that faster and more reliable than 5G
Wait! Sign up for the coming-soon-to-a-cell-tower-near-you, the hottest connection ever - the 10g. It's smokin up the test labs. ?
DeepIn2U
10 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Honestly I'd like iOS to properly fix this issue.
coming across a public Wi-Fi access point that needs authentication, even if 'forget network' has been done, iOS will still 'CLING' onto that network causing a delay in loading websites in Safari or a delay in any 1st/3rd party apps installed.

McDonald's
Tim Hortons
Starbucks etc. ALL need end user interaction to authenticate BEFORE you can use that internet connection.

This has been a LONG standing pain point on iOS.

Connection to an access point is just that, it doesnt' mean you're connected to the internet: On-ramp to a highway can STILL be closed and prevent your car/suv/truck etc from getting the full internet super highway. This is like basic 1984 stuff why is this so hard for Apple to figure out?!
DeepIn2U
8 minutes ago at 02:23 pm

Nice! But what about WiFi 6E? Isn't that faster and more reliable than 5G.
It isn't everywhere you'll go with your iPhone or other smartphone. Hence why 3G/4G/5G/6+ should ALWAYS have priority - not all access points connect you to the internet but iOS seems to hold onto just the connection for WiFi when it may not be valid for internet (public hotspots needing agreement page interaction and acceptance).
