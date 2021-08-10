Anyone shopping for the Apple Watch SE has a few options for notable savings today at Target and Walmart. Both retailers are taking $30 off the 40mm and 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE in multiple colors, starting at $249.99 for the 40mm, down from $279.99 [Target / Walmart].

There's also the 44mm model for $279.99, down from $309.99 [Target / Walmart]. While not quite record low prices, these are solid second-best options, given that we haven't seen steep discounts on the Apple Watch SE for most of 2021.

Target and Walmart both offer free in-store pickup for the Apple Watch SE, depending on stock at your local store. You can also opt for free two day shipping from both retailers, and Target RedCard members can take an additional 5 percent off their purchase.

