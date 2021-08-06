MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Briefcase and Set of AirTag Holders From Saddleback Leather Co.

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Saddleback Leather Co. to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Front Pocket Leather Briefcase and a set of four different AirTag holders.

saddleback leather co giveaway
Bags from Saddleback Leather Co., such as the Front Pocket Leather Briefcase that we're giving away, are designed to last a lifetime and come with a 100 year warranty. They're made from a thick full-grain leather that's durable and able to stand up to wear and tear over the years.

The Front Pocket Leather Briefcase, which comes in tobacco, chestnut, black, and dark coffee brown, is sized to hold a MacBook and all of the accessories that you might need to carry with it. There's a dedicated laptop pocket that can accommodate up to a 17-inch laptop and a second pocket inside for holding other items.

saddleback leather briefcase
Two front pockets are able to hold an iPhone, cables, wallet, and other accessories, plus there are two additional pockets behind them and another two pockets at the sides. For papers and other small items, there's a quick access rear pocket. To hide your most sensitive items like spare cash or a passport, there's a secret false bottom.

There are no zippers, magnets, snaps, or buttons on the Front Pocket Leather Briefcase, so there are no breakable components to deal with. The bag is built with buckles, and all of the stress points are reinforced with rivets and hidden polyester strapping.

saddleback leather briefcase 3
The briefcase is made from a tough, water resistant full-grain leather and it is stitched with marine-grade polymer thread that's designed to hold up to sun and the elements. Clasps are made from Stainless Steel that Saddleback Leather Co. says can hold more than 700 pounds.

saddleback leather briefcase 2
There's a leather shoulder strap for carrying the briefcase, but it is also able to convert into a laptop backpack, as demoed in the walkthrough video below.


The Front Pocket Leather Briefcase is one of Saddleback Leather Co.'s most premium and spacious offerings, which is why it's priced at $719, but Saddleback Leather Co. has several smaller, lighter, and more affordable bags available too. The company also makes a series of AirTag holders, which are its newest product and came out earlier this year.

Saddleback Leather Co.'s AirTag holders are priced at $19 to $24 and they're made from the same protective full-grain leather that Saddleback bags are made from. There are a huge range of designs, like the eight-sided Rivet and the square-shaped Sleeve, both of which attach to keys, backpacks, bags, and more, plus other fun shapes ranging from bulls to koalas.

saddleback leather airtags 1
Other designs include the Strap and the Double Loop. The Strap can be used as a keyring or a loop thanks to a longer strip of leather, while the Double Loop has a two-loop design that's ideal for attaching to dog collars, backpack shoulder straps, and more.

saddleback leather airtags 2
All of the AirTag holders have a little pocket where the AirTag is housed, and they all have a discreet design that makes them look more like a simple keychain than an AirTag accessory.


We have a Front Pocket Leather Briefcase in the tobacco color and a set of four matching AirTag holders (Rivet, Strap, Double Loop, and Sleeve) to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Saddleback Leather Co. Giveaway
The contest will run from today (August 6) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 13. The winner will be chosen randomly on August 13 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

