Last month we tracked a pair of discounts on a few Apple accessories offered by Verizon, including the Apple Pencil 2 and 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. Both of these sales are still happening on Verizon in August, in addition to a returning discount on the new Siri Remote.

Starting with the Siri Remote, Verizon has the new version of the Apple TV accessory for $49.97, down from $59.00. This sale first appeared back in May, but it hadn't reemerged until now. If you've been looking to purchase the new Siri Remote as an add-on to an older Apple TV 4K model, this is likely the best price we'll track on this accessory in 2021.

There are a lot of changes to the new Siri Remote, now featuring a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons. The clickpad also supports touch gestures, with the outer ring supporting a circular "jog" gesture that Apple says will help you find the exact spot you're looking for in a video.

Moving to the Apple Pencil 2, you can get this accessory for $103.99, down from $129.00. This sale doesn't require any coupon codes, and Verizon offers free two day shipping for most orders placed within the United States.

This is a second-best price for the Apple Pencil 2, and it's a match of the previous best price seen on the accessory earlier in 2021. Although the Apple Pencil 2 has dropped to around $99.00 in the past, this offer is extremely rare and Verizon's current sale is definitely a solid choice if you're on the hunt for the Apple Pencil 2.

Thirdly, the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is priced at $239.19, down from $299.00. This is the first cash discount on the White version of the 11-inch Magic Keyboard that we've tracked, but we have seen the Black model down to around $199 before.

The 11-inch Magic Keyboard first launched in Black in early 2020, and Apple followed up that release with a White finish earlier this spring. Both colors are on sale today on Verizon, and just like the Apple Pencil 2 deal, you won't need any coupon code to see these savings.

The Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad and floating cantilever design for multiple viewing angle options. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.