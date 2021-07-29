Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's new MagSafe line of accessories, compatible with iPhone 12 models. This includes the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, and the sales are offered by DailySteals and StackSocial.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the MagSafe Charger, DailySteals has this accessory for $27.99, down from $39.00 when you use the code DSMAG at the checkout screen. This is a new all-time low price for this accessory, beating the previous low by just over $1.

At StackSocial you can get the MagSafe Duo Charger for $102.00, down from $129.00 when using the code ANNUAL15 at checkout. The MagSafe Duo has been down to $99 in the past, but that deal has been rare and today's sale is a new second-best offer.

