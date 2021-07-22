Twitter Spaces Will Soon Let You Manipulate the Sound of Your Voice

Twitter is currently working on a "Voice Transformer" – a voice manipulation feature for Spaces, its live audio conversations service that rolled out to more users in May.



"Voice Transformer" will provide several effects for users to change the sound of their voice as they engage in Spaces conversations, which could inject some fun into chats or perhaps be used by people who dislike the sound of their own voice.

First spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the feature manipulates voices by adjusting pitch or adding echo. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser subsequently revealed the full list of voice effects that will be available in Spaces. They include Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, and Stage.

Here are all the twitter space voice transformers: Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, Stage. https://t.co/RUyyszbpyZ pic.twitter.com/PZD3Cf2puM — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 22, 2021

It's unclear when Voice Transformer will be available to use by the general public who engage in Spaces conversations, but code relating to the feature is already included in the latest version of Twitter for mobile, so it shouldn't be too far away.