The HomePod mini has dropped to $89.99 on B&H Photo today, down from its original price of $99.00. This is a second-best price on the HomePod mini, following a drop to $79.99 at Simply Mac earlier this summer.



The HomePod mini is a smaller version of the HomePod, measuring in at 3.3 inches tall compared to the HomePod's 6.8-inch height. The HomePod mini features a fabric-covered spherical design with a flat top that has a backlit touch interface interface for activating Siri and controlling music.

Given the low entry price of the smart speaker, steep discounts have been rare, and will likely continue to be as we move into the rest of the year. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.